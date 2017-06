Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said Turkey cannot hope to have its European prospects open when it failed to respect monuments such as Hagia Sophia. The Greek President made the statements during his meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev in Athens, Friday. Turkey’s move to recite the Quran in the UNESCO-designated museum caused an uproar with reactions coming fast by UNESCO, the US State Department and the Greek Foreign Ministry, who called on Turkey to show respect.