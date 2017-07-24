Greek priest arrested for sexual harassment of boy

Greek police have filed a criminal case against a 39-year-old priest for sexual harassment towards a minor. Police arrested the priest on July 20 following an investigation which determined the man was texting material of explicit sexual content to a 14-year-old boy via viber, Facebook messenger on a daily basis. The priest had recently met the teen and started regularly sending him indecent material. The 39-year-old priest was taken before the Athens Public Prosecutor for Misdemeanours.