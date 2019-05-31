Greek Prison Break: Four convicts escape after stealing guns from officers & a patrol car!

One of the fugitives was arrested at the Rendi market, while the other three are still at large

Four very dangerous detainees escaped from Petros Rallis Police Station at 3:30 on Monday afternoons.

The four Albanians had been transferred from the Korydallos prison as they had participated in the recently attempted revolt.

One of them pretended to have a health problem to attract the two guards.

The two police officers went into the cell leaving their guns out. Then the other three attacked them with improvised knives.

When they arrived on the ground floor, the four Albanians who have been involved in homicides and robberies, threatened a female police officer and just before they left the building they took the gun of another policeman.

They then took the patrol car that was in the courtyard of the building and left the scene. They abandoned the patrol car not far from the Police Station.

A few moments later, one of the fugitives was arrested at the Rendi market, while the other three are still at large.

An extended police operation is being carried out with the aid of the EKAM Police Special Forces Unit and the assistance of a police helicopter.