Greek Professor elected Vice President of the European Research Council

Nektarios Tavernarakis, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas (FORTH), and Professor at the Medical School of the University of Crete, was unanimously elected Vice President of the European Research Council (ERC). He will be in charge of ERC activities in the domain of Life Sciences, assuming duties on January 2021.

Tavernarakis has been a member of the ERC Scientific Council since 2016, after being selected by an independent Identification Committee, of six distinguished scientists appointed by the European Commission. The scientific community was also consulted in this process.

He is the first Greek to have been elected Vice President of the ERC, following an outstanding scientific and managerial career, with substantial contributions in frontier research and important initiatives towards promoting excellence and innovation.

source tornosnews.gr

