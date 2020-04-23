Greek public debt eased to 331.063 billion euros in Q4 2019

Income and property taxes totaled 4.57 billion euros (17.9 pct of total revenue), down from 4.985 billion euros (19.1 pct) in the fourth quarter of 2018

Greek public debt eased to 331.063 billion euros at the end of 2019 from 334.723 billion a year earlier, but up from 317.485 billion in 2017, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.

The statistics service, in a report on quarterly non-financial accounts of the general government, said that general government revenue was 25.548 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2019, from 26.053 billion in the same period in 2018.

Income and property taxes totaled 4.57 billion euros (17.9 pct of total revenue), down from 4.985 billion euros (19.1 pct) in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Tax on production and imports totaled 9.077 billion euros (35.5 pct of total revenue) from 9.343 billion (35.9 pct) in 2018, while social contributions totaled 6.655 billion euros (12.7 pct of total revenue) from 6.683 billion (12.7 pct) in 2018.

General government spending amounted to 23.91 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2019, from 26.016 billion in the same period in 2018.

Payroll spending was 5.577 billion (23.3 pct of total spending) from 5.546 billion in 2018, while social benefits totaled 9.966 billion euros (41.7 pct of total spending) from 10.375 billion in 2018.

Capital spending was 1.326 billion euros (5.5 pct of total spending) from 1.512 billion (5.8 pct) in 2018.

Source: amna