Greek shipping magnate Pericles Panagopoulos dies at 83

He was considered one of the most influential in the industry

Pericles Panagopoulos, the Greek shipping magnate widely considered as being one of the most influential and successful shipping magnates after Aristotle Onassis, has died at the age of 83.

Pericles Panagopoulos was being treated in hospital with serious health problems.

His passing was announced by his wife, Katerina Panagopoulou via a Facebook post. “He completed his worldly course, in peace, at home, with his wife, children and grandchildren at his side, as he wished”, the post read.

His funeral will take place at the Church of Saint Dionysius Aeropagitus on Friday, February 9 at 11 am.