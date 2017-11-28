Greek shipping minister: “Shipping sector has room for more Russian investments”

Shipping and Island Policy Minister Panagiotis Kouroublis stated on Monday, after a meeting with Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov in London, that Greece expects more investments from Russia.

Kouroublis signed a bilateral agreement on the joint recognition of seaworthiness certificates in seagoing vessels.

The Greek minister said, “the trade balance was largely unfavorable to Greece and there was room for significant improvement. One way of rectifying this imbalance would be the use of Greek ships to transport Russian oil and natural gas, and in the cruising sector”, adding that “cooperation between the two countries reaffirms stability and peace in the region at large”.

Source: thegreekobserver.com