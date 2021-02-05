Greek singer accused top politician of ‘sexist behaviour’ on a yacht (video)

As allegations about sexual harassment in the Greek entertainment industry continue to mount, Penny Baltatzi, a Greek artist and singer, recounted an incident where she claims she had fallen victim to sexist behaviour by an active politician during a private party on a yacht.

Speaking to TheCaller and Chrisla Georgakopoulos, the artist denounced, among other things, the sexist behaviour of a well-known Greek incumbent politician, when she was at a private party on a boat with him.

“I was invited to an event on a yacht with my band, where there were politicians, and as we were performing some people got out of hand,” she said.

“The wife of a politician had gotten up and was singing with the singer joyfully, she did not do anything strange. On the other side of the table, her husband took me and sat me on his lap, maybe he was jealous because that’s how he felt. I stayed. I was shocked. To clarify, I did not feel threatened. But the behaviour was extremely sexist. I told the bouzouki player I would return swimming. He is a well-known politician and his party was in power,” she concluded.

