Greek soldiers to remain in Turkish prison after appeal rejected

The Greek soldiers who are being held in the high-security prison of Adrianople in Turkey will remain incarcerated until the conclusion of their trial. Second lieutenant Mitretodis and sergeant Kouklatzis were detained by Turkish border security after they accidentally crossed in Turkish territory while on patrol near the Evros River on the northeastern borders of Greece with Turkey.

The lawyers of the Greek soldiers appealed against the detention order, which was issued as they had been judged to not be in possession of a permanent residence in Turkey. According to their first hearing in the court, the decision was expected to be issued within one week.

However, as Turkish news agencies Haberler, Sabah, Haberturk broadcast, the lawyers were summoned by the judges and were informed that their appeal regarding the custodial sentence of the two soldiers had been finally rejected.

The Greek side had effectively requested that the court recognise the Greek Consulate as the temporary residence of the detainees in Adrianople and thus to be released from prison until the appeal was adjudicated, something which was rejected. but this was not accepted.

Their trial, which was due to take place in the morning, was postponed, and the two Greek soldiers were never led to the courtroom. It is unclear when a trial date will be set, which means they will remain in the Adrianople prison.