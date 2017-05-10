Greek special police unit (EKAM) among top in the world (video)

Greece’s Special Counter-Terrorist Unit (EKAM) stood out during the ninth edition of the Warrior Competition held in Amman, Jordan between April 30 and May 4. , The competition brought together 37 special forces squads and security agencies from 16 countries to engage in a number of military drills, and the Greek team was placed 5th at the end of the competition, surpassing all EU and western forces that were featured in the event, including the US special police units. EKAM took 3rd spot in two of the events, with only the Chinese – who participated with 3 teams- managing to beat them. The five-day contest was organised by Jordan’s Armed Forces at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre in Amman. The annual competition is designed to enhance the spirit of co-operation and show off individual skills in shooting and decision-making in difficult situations, according to organisers. Countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Lebanon, Sudan, U.S, Romania, China and Egypt took part in the contest. China took first spot in the overall rankings.