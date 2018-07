Greek tennis champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the Wimbledon final 16 after breezing through his Italian opponent, T. Fabbiano in straight sets (6-2, 6-1, 6-4) in just 1 and a half hour. It the first time the 19-year-old champion reaches so far in a Grand Slam tournament. He is the first Greek tennis player who reaches the final 16 in a major tournament since 1964.