Her excellent run in the French Open where she reached the 3rd round, bumped Greek tennis champion Maria Sakkari 5 spots up in the WTA ranking at 33. It is the first time the 22-year-old athlete has reached so high.
Today the WTA released its updated ranking list, which also saw Valentini Grammatikopoulou slip to 179th spot losing 5 places. Meanwhile, Greek male champion Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his climb to the top, as the 19-year-old player reached 37th spot in the WTP rankings for the first time in his career.
Greek tennis champs Sakkari and Tsitsipas reach top world rankings
Sakkari moved up 5 spots
Her excellent run in the French Open where she reached the 3rd round, bumped Greek tennis champion Maria Sakkari 5 spots up in the WTA ranking at 33. It is the first time the 22-year-old athlete has reached so high.