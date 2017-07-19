Greek water polo team rout South Africa 18-2 in World League match

The Greek national water polo team routed South Africa (18-2) making it two wins out og two matches at the 2017 FINA Men’s Water Polo World League in Budapest, Hungary. The Greek team will have the chance to clinch first spot in the 3rd group as they will face off against the reigning champions and tournament favourites Serbia on Thursday at 11.50am.

The eight-minute periods against weak South Africa were: 0-5, 2-3, 0-5, 0-5