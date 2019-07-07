Greeks got to polls to elect new government

Ten million registered Greek voters are going to the polls to elect a new parliament, with the centre-right opposition New Democracy (ND) mounting a strong challenge to the leftist government of SYRIZA. Polling stations opened at 07 am local time and close at 17 pm.

Pundits believe that a high abstention rate might favour ND, as the younger voters, traditionally leaning towards leftist parties, would prefer the beach on a hot Sunday, instead of casting their ballots.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis. leader of ND hopes to end over four years of rule by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose radical left party stormed to power after a seismic realignment of the political landscape during the unprecedented economic crisis that hilt the country in 2010.

Mr. Tsipras called snap elections soon after suffering a crushing electoral defeat in May’s European elections.

Exit polls will be aired a little after the ballots close, while the Interior Ministry estimates the first real results and projection of a result based on real votes will be possible at 9 pm.