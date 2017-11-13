Greeks not “into squirting”, Pornhub survey shows (graphs)

Squirting, or feminine ejaculation, until a few years ago, was generally unknown among the fans of erotic movies. In recent years, however, the situation has changed. From 2013 to 2015 the search videos containing squirting has shown a spectacular rise. So much so that this keyword is in the top-20 in most sexual sites. The data is confirmed by a recent PornHub survey, conducted on behalf of Clued In. According to the data, searches for squirting videos have recorded an increase, to a greater or smaller degree, up the age group of 44. An interesting piece of information is that the data showed that Greeks were not in the top 20 countries that searched squirting.