Greeks to fly their kites on Clean Monday – No additional Covid-19 measures expected to be announced

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, is expected to issue a special report on the next three days and on Clean Monday

Greeks will be allowed to do their traditional kite-flying on Clean Monday (March 16), as the authorities finally decided against closing the large parks, and not impose a stricter lockdown.

Anyone who wants to take a stroll will be able to do so by sending send code 6 to 13033 permitting them to move on foot or by bicycle.

Although there were initial proposals to impose stricter measures to avoid overcrowding, they were discarded with the team of epidemiological experts agreeing to continue with the measures already in force.

Today, the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, is expected to issue a special report on the next three days and on Clean Monday, with no additional measures seemingly imminent.

The aim is for the citizens to follow the current restrictive framework already in force, to go for a walk and fly a kite in a nearby park in their area, always complying with the existing measures, given that inter-municipal movements are not allowed.