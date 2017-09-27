Greeks will be the oldest people in the world by 2025, says WHO

One third of the Greek population will be over 60 years old by 2525, according to the World Heat5lh Organisation (WHO). Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Finland and Japan are also projected to have 30% of their citizens older than 60 years.

The data by World Health Organization, which released a chart of the projected oldest countries in 2025, revealed that Greece would be among the seven oldest countries in the world. The data showed that America, Australia and the rest of Europe would have around 10% of their population over 60, while under 10% of the populations in Africa and Greenland would be over 60 years old.