Grieving dad claims daughter was killed by son-in-law’s huge penis

A man was forced to show his penis to police after his father-in-law believed it to be so big it was responsible for the death of his daughter.

The man, named Barsah, was brought in for questioning by police in Indonesia after his father-in-law claimed his daughter had died during sex with Barsah.

55-year-old Nedi Sito, from the village of Maron Kidul in the Maron District of Indonesia’s East Java province, called the police following the sudden and tragic death of his 23-year-old daughter Jumantri.

Jumantri was found dead in her bed, having apparently suffered from an epileptic fit during the night.

Nedi, however, had reportedly heard rumours that his son-in-law accidentally caused harm to Jumantri due to his overly large penis, and therefore told police about it.

Upon questioning Barsah, the police forced him to take his trousers off to prove the size of his manhood, while members of Jumantri’s family and village officials looked on as witnesses, according to the Mirror.

