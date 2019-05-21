Group of unknown people attack Greek Parliament

A group of 15 people attacked the Greek parliament with smoke flares and paint on Tuesday.

The unknown assailants approached the main entrance of the Greek Parliament unhindered and launched their attack before fleeing the scene through the House courtyard.

The approximately 15 attackers who participated in the assault walked casually up the stairs to the Unknown Soldier’s monument and arrived in the guarded area.

The group threw one or two smoke flares and red paints at the entrance of the House and then disappeared.

Police made no arrests during the incident.