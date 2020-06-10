“Grow Greece with Google”: Find a job fast with the new digital tool for Greece

Matt Brittin, the President of EMEA Business and Operations at Google for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, announced a plan for Google’s contribution to the recovery of the Greek economy and the acceleration of the digital transformation, under the name “Grow Greece with Google” in the framework of the Delphi 2020 Online Financial Forum.

“Grow Greece with Google” will provide a range of tools, training, advice and collaborations with public and private entities to support entrepreneurs, employees and job seekers in Greece. A key part of the initiative is the Job Search tool, which is now available in Greece as a new service in Google’s search engine, to help anyone looking for a job to come in contact with new business opportunities.

Job Search will help job seekers find job ads easily and quickly from all over the internet. It will also provide access to details on the exact subject of the job, its location, whether it is full-time or not, etc.