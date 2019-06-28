Guns N’ Roses drummer stabs himself in the stomach

he was transported to hospital

Guns Steven Adler was transported to a Los Angeles hospital Thursday evening after he had stabbed himself in his stomach.

The 54-year-old drummer, police told TMZ, did not have life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Insiders told the site that a person at the home of the Guns N’ Roses alum reported the incident to emergency responders.

The Cleveland native was a key member of the iconic 1980s heavy metal band along with singer Axl Rose, guitarists Slash and Izzy Stradlin, bass player Duff McKagan, rocketing to stardom with hits such as Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child O’ Mine and Paradise City.

more at dailymail.co.uk