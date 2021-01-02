Harsh lockdown measures return in Greece for a week

All the businesses that had opened before the holidays (hairdressers, bookstores, click away KTEO, etc.) are closed, while hunting and fishing are suspended again, while the traffic curfew will start again from nine in the evening, as the Greek authorities said on Saturday.

The Greek government spokesperson, Stelios Petsas on Saturday announced the reintroduction of a series of tougher lockdown measures to take effect from 6 am tomorrow and last for a week for precautionary reasons in an effort to avoid burdening the epidemiological load from the relaxation of the holidays so that on January 11 schools of all levels will open.

The measures to take effect include:

– On the 11th of January, together with the schools, the operation of the click-and-buy measure concerning the hairdressers, the nail care services, the Road Worthiness Tests (KTEO) will be reintroduced, while the suspension of hunting and fishing activities will also return, as they were valid during the holidays. Regarding churches, services on the Epiphany celebration will be performed inside the temples by the priests, but without believers. Churches will be permitted to open to the faithful for the Sunday services with the rules that were valid at Christmas and New Year after January 11, 2021.

– Greek authorities will re-evaluate the epidemiological situation at end of the 2nd week of January and will determine whether to extend the measures based on their assessment.