HBO releases GOT final season teaser (video)

The final season of Game of Thrones will arrive in April. HBO shared the timetable in a dramatic new teaser that comprises a montage of some of the most memorable Game of Thrones moments.

The clip is part of HBO’s new #ForTheThrone campaign, which will be unveiled in full over the coming months. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will feature just six episodes.

While the show was expected to return this year, two of the series’ stars – Sophie Turner and Liam Cunningham – hinted at the delay before HBO officially confirmed the 2019 arrival.

source: rollingstone.com