Head of Greek Parliament Voutsis visits the two incarcerated Greek soldiers

The House Speaker Nikos Voutsis visited the two Greek soldiers detained in the prisons of Adrianople.

According to the announcement of the Parliament’s press office Mr. Voutsis, the first Greek state official that visited them thus far, called for their release. The two Greek military officers Angelos Mitretodis and Dimitris Kouklatzis, are being held in Turkey from March 1, without being indicted.

This visit was made possible following intense consultations with the Turkish side of the competent Greek services.

Mr. Voutsis assured them of the tireless efforts of Greece for their immediate release. They will also be given an opportunity to see closely the conditions of their detention.

Mr. Voutsis has already communicated with their families expressing the support of the Greek Parliament and its readiness to provide them all possible assistance.

Mr. Voutsis went to Adrianople from Istanbul where he attends the conference on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Cooperation between the Black Sea countries (BSEC).