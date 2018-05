Head of the Cypriot Armed Forces & the Presidential Commissioner new AHEPA members

The leadership of the AHEPA will be visiting Greece next

In a ceremony in Cyprus the AHEPAs welcomed two Phil-Hellenes, Chief of the Cypriot National Defence General Staff Gen. Ilias Leontaris and Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou.

The pinning ceremony headed by the Supreme President Carl Hollister and members of his lodge, George Horiates, Tom Dushas, Alfred Barich and Canadian President Christos Argiriou. The Grand President also attended the lunch.