Health Minister Kikilias says there is no need for panic over coronavirus

Greek Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias called on citizens to follow the advice of the health authorities and experts in terms of the safety and precautionary measures. “There is no need for people to panic”, he said, adding however, that they should also stay alert, speaking to reporters outside the Athens general hospital Gennimatas.

He criticised the people who disregarded the instructions and took part in carnival festivities, while stressed that especially elderly people should avoid going outside and informing their family doctors in the case they see worrying symptoms.