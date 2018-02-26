Heather Locklear arrested for domectic violence

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony domestic battery, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The incident allegedly began when police received a domestic violence call around 9:40 p.m., after which officers arrived at the 56-year-old star’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, according to The Blast.

“I don’t have any information as to whether or not an alcohol was involved, but she was extremely uncooperative right off the bat,” Sgt. Eric Buschow of Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE. “She became combative with the deputies to the point where she was arrested not only for felony domestic battery but three counts of battery on a police officer.”

According to a 911 call obtained by TMZ, the domestic violence call was placed by Locklear’s brother after he allegedly saw his sister and her boyfriend fighting.

Locklear’s reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Blast reported that Locklear was arrested at 10:27 p.m. and was taken to Ventura County Jail. The former Melrose Place star was released from jail at 5:48 a.m. on Monday morning after posting bail.

