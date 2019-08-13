Hellenic Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDCP) issues instructions for fire and smoke

The Hellenic Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDCP) issued a set of instructions and measures which citizens should follow to prevent inhalation of smoke from the fires:

– People should avoid areas where they are exposed to intense smoke.

– If it is not possible to leave the area, people should stay indoors as long as possible with proper air conditioning and keep the indoor air as clean as possible by avoiding smoking indoors and using vacuum cleaners

– If there is no smoke outside, people should ventilate the interiors to refresh the air by opening the windows.

Inhaling smoke in case of a fire – Protection instructions in case of fire

– Avoid outdoor activities as long as there is smoke.

– Avoid physical stress.

– Consume voluminous amounts of potable water and liquids, especially during periods of intense smoke.

– In the event of respiratory or cardiovascular symptoms that may be related to excessive exposure to smoke, such as persistent coughing, difficulty in breathing and/or wheezing, chest pain, tachycardia, nausea, unusual fatigue or dizziness, seek immediate Medical Assistance.