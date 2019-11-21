Hilarious video of Greek man smoking indoors without breaking new strict law

Where there is a will there is a way…

Greeks are generally considered quite ingenious when it comes to thinking out of the box and coming up with solutions where there are seemingly none.

Greeks are also among the most prolific smokers in Europe. So when the recent tough National anti-smoking action plan was put into effect the tobacco lovers had to find ways to enjoy their habit without violating the new laws which prohibited smoking indoors like bars, cafes, and clubs.

True to the legendary Greek ingenuity, a man from Serres in Macedonia found a way to smoke indoors and not violate the law.

The video shows him sitting at a table inside a cafe with half of his cigarette hanging out of the shop through a hole and a straw he used to puff out the smoke.

As expected, the hilarious video went viral on social media.