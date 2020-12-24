Historic Brexit deal reached

A European source said that the negotiators of the European Union and Britain reached an agreement on Brexit.

Thus, a week before the deadline, the thriller of the customs union and market negotiations, which could have led to a no Brexit with adverse trade consequences, was avoided.

The announcement followed a recent morning telephone conversation between Boris Johnson at Downing Street and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels – the fifth contact in the last 24 hours.

The 2,000-page trade agreement has an unprecedented scope, as it contains provisions on issues ranging from political nuclear cooperation and energy interconnections to fisheries and aviation.

Downing Street 10 issued a statement on the deal:

Dead is done. Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal.