“Hodgepodge” government expected to pass Prespes Agreement

Greek MPs will be called upon to vote on the ratification of the Prespes Agreement, (upd: the vote will take place on Friday) amid great suspicion by the majority of opposition deputies, following accusations that the Greek government failed to produce official documents indicating that the FYROM government had not met basic preconditions provided in the terms of the deal.

Despite the controversy, the Greek government, which is effectively continuing to rule on a shaky majority based on independent MPs following the departure of the Independent Greeks party (ANEL) from the coalition and the subsequent crumbling of smaller centre-left parties, is expected to get the bill passed with 152 votes, according to the latest estimates.

It has become apparent that the Greek government is preparing to concede a “Macedonian language”, the name for dual use to FYROM, as well as allowing the citizens of FYROM to use the terms “Macedonia” and “Macedonian” when referring to their country, as stated in Article 7 of the Prespes Agreement .

Based on the sources so far and the speeches by MPs in parliament, the deal is expected to be backed by Thanasis Papachristopoulos, Spyros Danellis, Spyros Lykoudis, Giorgos Mavrotas and Thanasis Theocharopoulos, while it is assumed that Katerina Papakosta might also give her approval.

The opposing voices in parliament have outrightly denounced the government for deliberately concealing crucial documents and papers related to the deal.