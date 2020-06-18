Home Office “has no idea” how many people are in the UK illegally, report finds

The number of illegal immigrants exclusively can be up to 1.000.000 or even more

The Home Office has not made an up-to-date estimate of the size of the illegal population in the UK in 15 years, according to a report.

There were roughly 430,000 people in the country with no right to remain here when the last estimate was made in 2005 – but independent research since then has put the figure at more than 1 million, the National Audit Office (NAO) said.

Its report into the Home Office’s immigration enforcement directorate said the department has instead estimated demand for immigration enforcement activity, which it put at between 240,000 and 320,000 cases per year.

But there is no baseline given against which progress can be assessed or to show whether demand for enforcement activity is going up or down, the report added.

