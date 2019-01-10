Horny couple caught having public sex in Melbourne (video-photos)

Remnants of a rowdy night before are typically pretty evident in Melbourne’s inner-city on a Sunday.

But one picture taken by a weekend commuter and spread widely on social media has capitulated the once-most livable city in the world.

In front of Myer Melbourne, where only weeks ago families had flocked to revel in the annual Christmas windows, a couple were seen getting frisky beneath a sheet by the side of the road.

Shocked Sunday shoppers could only look on as the couple, under the thin veil of a white sheet, had sex on the sidewalk.

A photo of the lewd act was uploaded to Reddit on Sunday, with social media users laughing about who was having the best afternoon in Melbourne.

