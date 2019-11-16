Horror – Parents kill son, 5, after pouring boiling water on him in a cat cage in Singapore

A court in Singapore has been shown pictures of a cat cage that a five-year-old boy was allegedly kept in by his parents before they ‘scalded him to death’.

Azlin Arujunah and Ridzuan Mega Abdul Rahman, both 27, are accused of pouring boiling water over their son at their home in the Southeast Asian city-state three years ago.

During the first day of their trial on Tuesday the court heard the five-year-old was kept in a cat box and tortured with heated spoons and pliers for months before he died.

His death was caused by blows to the head and a deluge of 198F water poured over his back and calves, prosecutors said.

A forensic pathologist told Singapore’s High Court on Wednesday that lacerations on the boy’s body could have been the result of the youngster being kept in the confined space.

Today his mother, Azlin, told the police three days after his death she did not intend to kill her child, saying ‘how am I able to kill a child? Just look at my small body.’

more at dailymail.co.uk