Everyone needs vacations to fill up their “batteries” for the coming winter.

Celebrities are no exception and they make sure they relax and absorb all the sun they can!

(Click to enlarge)

Christina Pappa

Marianna Kalergi

Olga Farmaki

Eleftheria Eleftheriou

Marianda Pieridi

Doretta Papadimitriou

Laura Nagres

Ismini Dafopoulou

Nafsika Panagiotakopoulou

Zeta Theodoropoulou

Vicky Manoli