It is a well-known fact that the World Football Cup is a festive event and it brings together people from all over the globe every four in celebration of the sport they love. The passion and excitement are overflowing. But these two female fans gave new meaning to the word passion when they decided to engage in a long, hot kiss. The sexy, steamy kiss of the two ladies, apparently a Russian and Mexican, went viral on the web.
Hot kiss between fans in World Cup goes viral (video)
Russian and Mexican fans celebrate their nations’ wins