How do feel about snorting chocolate?!

Coffee just isn’t cutting it anymore, apparently.

Coco Loko, a snortable chocolate powder, is a drug-free product that’s marketed as providing a buzz that lasts about 30 minutes to an hour—without the side of effects of a sugar crash, according to The Washington Post. The substance is made of cacao powder, as well as gingko biloba, taurine and guarana, ingredients commonly found in energy drinks.

Nick Anderson, the 29-year-old founder of Legal Lean, a drug-free version of the codeine cough syrup mixture often referred to as “lean,” says he tried snortable chocolate after hearing that it was a fad in Europe. He invested $10,000 in creating a “raw cacao snuff,” which took over two months to perfect, he told the Post. The product officially hit U.S. shelves last month but is not approved by the FDA.

Doctors aren’t sure about the health consequences to snorting the substance due to a lack of studies, Dr. Andrew Lane, director of the Johns Hopkins Sinus Center, told the paper.

The health community has, however, raised concerns about the ingredients used in energy drinks, such as caffeine, taurine, and guarana, all of which have been shown to cause heart palpitations and high blood pressure in some circumstances.

source