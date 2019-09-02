How long are Europeans predicted to work in their lifetime? (infographic)

Eurostat released an interesting forecast about how long a person can expect to be active in the European labour market during his or her life. The data, which is measured in years and based on someone who was 15-years-old in 2017, showed that Greeks were projected to work an average of 32.7 years in their life. On average, the expected duration of working life in the European Union was 36 years – 3 years longer than in 2000. In individual member states, it ranges from 31.6 years old in Italy to 41.7 years old in Sweden.

The data also includes several countries outside the EU and their figures are diverse. In Turkey for example, a 15-year-old can expect a working life of 29 years. In Iceland, however, a 15-year-old can expect to work for 18 years longer – 47 years in total. Elsewhere, the duration of work is estimated at 42.5 years in Switzerland and 39.2 years in Norway.

source: statista