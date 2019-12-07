Hungry polar bears invade Russian town for food (video)

Special buses are taking children back and forth from schools

A Russian village is on high alert over fears of a polar bear “invasion”, according to a conservationist group.

The region’s branch of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said more than 50 bears are roaming the shore on the lookout for food near Ryrkaypiy in northeast Russia.

“Polar bear patrol” officers are working to keep the animals outside the village and are standing guard near schools, WWF Russia said.

Inspections are reportedly being carried out on snowmobiles and all public events have been cancelled during the “bear invasion” in the Chukotka region.

The organisation said special buses are also taking children back and forth from school.

