Ice cream factory Froneri closes down, leaving 102 jobless

Ice cream factory Froneri Hellas S.A, a joint business venture between Nestle and R&R, announced it would be suspending the operation of its plant in Tavros, Monday. The company, which employed 102 permanent staff and over 100 seasonal employees, said in its statement it was forced to shut down in an effort to reorganise and curtail its financial losses. The announcement stressed the tough market conditions and the overall negative economic climate had led it to close its factory. “Acknowledging the contribution and dedication of the employees, the company has made provisions with complete transparency, honesty and sensitivity to support them. A substantial financial support package is offered via an especially lucrative severance programme of consensual departures”, the company statement read.