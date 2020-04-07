“If you’re on Zlatan’s team and you lose, you’re dead”: Shaw recalls training with “unbelievable” Ibrahimovic

“When he had to sort of put his foot down, you knew about it”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic “got the best out of everyone” during his time at Manchester United, according to Luke Shaw, who says the Swede would never tolerate anyone slacking off in training.

Jose Mourinho lured the Swedish forward to Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer of 2016, reuniting with the man who helped him win his first Serie A title with Inter seven years earlier.

Ibrahimovic had also enjoyed successful spells at Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain prior to his arrival in Manchester, and was able to transfer his impressive form in front of goal to the Premier League seamlessly.

He hit 28 goals across all competitions in his debut season with United, and scored twice in a League Cup final victory over Southampton, while also helping the club on the road to success in the Europa League.

Unfortunately, the 38-year-old was only able to feature in seven matches the following season as he struggled to overcome an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury, and ended up leaving the club in March 2018 to take up a new challenge in MLS with the LA Galaxy.

