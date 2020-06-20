Illegal immigrants and refugees set up BBQs in Attica forest despite high risk (video)

Illegal immigrants and refugees at the two structures in Malakasa in the east region of Attica often leave the centres and set up BBQs in the forest posing a great risk in the summer.

A video of refugees and illegal immigrants walking along the road looking for a spot to cook meat under trees in the forest area was recorded with his mobile phone by a resident of the area, after he had notified the Fire Department to intervene.

As can be seen in the photos published by protothema.gr, the illegal migrants, on their way to the forest, are holding, among other things, charcoal bags, despite the constant warnings by local authorities and the competent authorities that there is a great risk of a fire with disastrous consequences.

The phenomenon of outdoor barbecues is now an everyday phenomenon, especially on hot days, and illegal migrants are looking for places to cool off, away from the miserable conditions prevailing in the structures.

Residents in the region recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, informing him that Malakasa is a settlement of 500 inhabitants, just 40 km from Athens, which is bearing a a disproportionate burden of the migrant crisis, as 3,500 refugees and illegal migrants are hosted in two structures just one kilometre from the village square.