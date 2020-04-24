Illegal immigrants overwhelm Greek aid distribution in a snatch and grab

The discovery of the coronavirus cluster at Kranidi was the first time Greece has more than 100 new confirmed infections since April 2

A video captured by the French agency AFP from the migrant hotel in Kranidi in the Peloponnese, has shown how illegal immigrants overwhelmed aid brought to the area.

On Tuesday, it was discovered that 151 illegal African immigrants had asymptomatic cases of coronavirus, the largest single day increase in infections since the pandemic began.

Since this discovery, 470 Somali illegal immigrants have been quarantined since Tuesday.

Being forced into lockdown, the illegal immigrants, including those who have tested positive for coronavirus, overwhelmed the food distribution en masse and indulged in looting, taking all of the food in a chaotic manner. The aid workers just simply walked away.

See Also:

Australia calls for International investigation into origin of Covid-19 and slow response by WHO

Read more: greek city times