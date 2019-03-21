In photos: 4x4s, camper vans & all-out adventure vehicles of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Author: Thema Newsroom

The Geneva Motor Show officially closed its doors for another year on Sunday. With that in mind, we wrap up our coverage with one final photo gallery. Beyond the boundary-pushing performance cars, inventive concept cars and cutting-edge electrified vehicles that set the show floor buzzing, there was an unofficial group of vehicles dedicated to the purest forms of automotive adventure, vehicles ranging from all-terrain supercars to pilgrimage-ready camper vans. If your idea of a proper automobile is less about cutting the shortest route between A and B and more about creating a thrilling and memorable journey between those end points – or no particular end points at all – then these are the Geneva vehicles for you.

