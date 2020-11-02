Inbound and outbound domestic and international flights to Thessaloniki suspended

Domestic and international flights to and from Macedonia International Airport in Thessaloniki will be suspended for 14 days for non-essential reasons as of Tuesday, 6 am, following the local lockdown Covid-19 measures announced for Thessaloniki and Serres by government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

This means that:

Domestic and international flights to and from Macedonia Airport are suspended for 14 days for non-essential reasons.

From 9 pm to 5 am transportation is allowed only for work and health reasons.

