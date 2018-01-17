Incredible! 400-gram baby survives! (photos)

Defying the odds of medicine, a newborn baby weighing just 400 grams has survived after her premature birth in Udaipur and gained normalcy after completing a six-month-long clinical course, with her parents and doctors having struggled hard to keep her alive and healthy. The girl was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

Neonatologist Sunil Janged, who led a team of doctors and nursing staff for ensuring the girl’s incredible survival, claimed that she was the smallest newborn baby to survive in India and South Asia. The last reported such survival was a baby, Rajni, weighing 450 grams, at Mohali in 2012.

The girl, named Manushi by the nursing staff of Jivanta Children’s Hospital, was born to a couple married for 35 years. When her mother’s blood pressure became uncontrollable halfway through her pregnancy and the ultrasonography revealed the absence of blood flow to the foetus, a caesarean section was conducted on her on June 15, 2017.

more at: thehindu.com