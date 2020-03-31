Incredible couple runs marathon on their balcony (photo)

They completed their feat in their apartment in the UAE

A couple in the United Arab Emirates that is confined to its apartment due to the coronavirus lockdown measures managed to run a full marathon on its balcony.

They recorded their incredible feat in the UAE which has over 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths and posted their success on social media receiving a deluge of positive comments and likes.

“We did it … #balconymarathon and well done to @karoodaisy for her first marathon ever.. haha.. Thank you for all the love and support for doing something silly… was great to have you all along for the ride …” he wrote on an Instagram post from the balcony, once they completed the 42km.

