Incredible moment man leaps onto the wing of a passenger jet as it prepares for take off (video)

Footage filmed by a passenger captures the man as he moves around the wing

A man who climbed onto the wing of a plane as it prepared to take off from Nigeria’s busiest airport has been arrested, authorities said.

Footage filmed by a passenger on the aircraft captures the man as he moves around the wing of the plane at the international airport in Lagos on Friday.

Panicked passengers appeared eager to flee the aircraft and called crew members to open the exit doors.

