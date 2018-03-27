Incredible: Pregnant woman does pole dancing! (videos-photos)

Mar, 27 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Allison Sipes is in her 9th month of pregnancy

Related

The ability to carry a baby for nine months is a truly phenomenal feat.
One expectant mother has demonstrated that her body is capable of the extraordinary by continuing to pole dance into her third trimester.
Allison Sipes is a fitness and aerial instructor from Orlando, Florida who has been pole dancing for 13 years.
Sipes competed as a national junior Olympic gymnast in her early years and has a background in professional dance training.
She regularly posts on social media displaying her impressive talents and pregnancy hasn’t slowed her down in the slightest.
“I am very fortunate to have been able to continue pole dancing and aerial arts throughout my pregnancy,” Sipes told The Independent.

more at independent.co.uk

 

And for my next magic trick…I will have a baby! 😂Last week of teaching before I take some maternity leave! #pdlevitation #38weekspregnant #magic Wearing my favorite @kupmykakez bottoms

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Allison Sipes (@alliegatoruf) στις

Still going viral with my #pregnantpoledancer videos! Got interviewed by the @dailymail about my #fitpregnancy #dailymail

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Allison Sipes (@alliegatoruf) στις

#37weeks pregnant doing some #pregnantyoga and a #pdironx check in! Not long now before baby comes! #lotusfitnessstudio

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Allison Sipes (@alliegatoruf) στις

#36weekspregnant Spinning after class yesterday at @lotusfitnessstudio wearing my @onzie shorts! Seeing what I can still manage on the pole and having fun in the air.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Allison Sipes (@alliegatoruf) στις

Tags With: