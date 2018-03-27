Incredible: Pregnant woman does pole dancing! (videos-photos)

Related
The ability to carry a baby for nine months is a truly phenomenal feat.
One expectant mother has demonstrated that her body is capable of the extraordinary by continuing to pole dance into her third trimester.
Allison Sipes is a fitness and aerial instructor from Orlando, Florida who has been pole dancing for 13 years.
Sipes competed as a national junior Olympic gymnast in her early years and has a background in professional dance training.
She regularly posts on social media displaying her impressive talents and pregnancy hasn’t slowed her down in the slightest.
“I am very fortunate to have been able to continue pole dancing and aerial arts throughout my pregnancy,” Sipes told The Independent.
more at independent.co.uk
Still going viral with my #pregnantpoledancer videos! Got interviewed by the @dailymail about my #fitpregnancy #dailymail
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Allison Sipes (@alliegatoruf) στις
I had the honor of being interviewed by @insiderparenting about continuing my fitness throughout my pregnancy journey! There have certainly been many challenges during this whole experience, however I am grateful to have been able to keep doing what I love the most while pregnant, and I hope to inspire others with my story! All pole videos filmed at @lotusfitnessstudio where I currently teach! Come take my classes before I go on leave next month!
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Allison Sipes (@alliegatoruf) στις