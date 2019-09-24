Incredible trove of ancient Macedonian treasures overlooked by looters

Archaeologists at a Macedonian graveyard in Greece have been ecstatic to find that graverobbers had far from cleaned out the ancient resting place. The burial ground was looted in ancient times and later but the robbers did not steal everything of value, leaving treasures of gold, silver and bronze for the architects to uncover. After years of searching, experts have been able to find many historic treasures, including a rare gold mask at the site. The finds are of immense importance as they are revealing insights about society and warfare in Ancient Greece.

The archaeologists were working at a site in Ahlada, near Florina, in Macedonia, in north-western Greece. According to the Greek Reporter, the finds were made in “a vast ancient cemetery”. The graveyard is believed to date back to at least the 6 th century BC, but many of the graves come from different time periods. The cemetery is associated with the ancient Macedonians who lived in the area.

more at ancient-origins.net